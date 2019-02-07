How to Turn Off FaceTime on Your iPhone and Mac

Editors' Note: We've updated this article now that Apple has issued a fix for the FaceTime flaw that let people listen in on Group FaceTime calls.

It's been an eventful week for FaceTime, the video messaging app that's included on iOS devices and Macs.

In late January, a FaceTime flaw was discovered that allows other people to listen in on you in Group FaceTime calls even if you never pick up. Apple acknowledged the flaw and took the precaution of shutting down the servers that support Group FaceTime. The company has since issued a fix for both iOS and macOS, and once you've installed those updates you can safely turn FaceTime back on if you shut off the feature when the security flaw first came to light.

(Image credit: Apple)

Turning on FaceTime is as simple as reversing the steps you took to disable the feature. And here's how you turn FaceTime off, just in case any future security flaws come to light or you just decide you need a little less video chatting in your life.

How to turn FaceTime off on your iPhone

1. Go to Settings.

2. Scroll down to FaceTime in Settings. It's in the fifth section of the main Settings screen alongside iOS's other built-in apps. To save, scrolling, you can also type "FaceTime" into the search bar at the top of the Settings screen and select FaceTime when the app appears as a suggestion.

3. Once you've tapped FaceTime to go into the app's settings, move the slider at the top of the screen from on to off by sliding it left.

Once you've installed iOS 12.1.4 and the FaceTime fix the update delivers, go back into Settings, select FaceTime and move that slider back to the right. FaceTime will be enabled on your iOS device once more.

How to Turn Off FaceTime on Your Mac

1. Launch the FaceTime app, and select the FaceTime menu bar.

2. Select Turn FaceTime Off. Command-K also has the same effect.

After upgrading your macOS to get Apple's security update, you can turn FaceTime back on. Just launch the app, and click the Turn On button. You may need to sign in with your Apple ID first.