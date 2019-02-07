Android Auto Is Finally Coming to Toyota: Here's Which Models

At long last, Toyota is giving Android Auto some love. Alongside BMW, the Japanese automaker has been one of the only major holdouts that has neglected to support Google's in-car infotainment platform, even after it finally embraced Apple's CarPlay last year. But now that's changing.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Today (Feb. 7) at the Chicago Auto Show, Toyota and Google announced that Android Auto will be featured alongside CarPlay in select upcoming car and truck models. These include:

4Runner (2020-)

Aygo (2018-)

Sequoia (2020-)

Tacoma (2020-)

Tundra (2020-)

Yaris (Europe-only version) (2019-)

Toyota introduced a refresh of its Tacoma light-duty pickup at this year's Chicago Auto Show, as well as a new TRD Pro sporty and rugged trim package for its Sequoia SUV. The initial Android Auto rollout appears firmly focused on Toyota's North American truck offerings, with the only passenger car representation coming from the Aygo and Yaris hatchbacks — and neither of those are sold in the U.S. or Canada. Lexus products are also notably absent in today's release.

Unfortunately, owners of existing Toyota models won't be able to upgrade their cars to support Android Auto; they'll be stuck with CarPlay for the time being. But this is still a major milestone for Google's platform, as it was kept out of vehicles manufactured by the world's largest automaker since Android Auto's launch back in 2015.