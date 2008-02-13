3GSM: Toshiba Portege G810 - A High Speed Touchscreen PDA

After the launch of new models last week (Portege G450, G710 and G910), the Japanese manufacturer took advantage of the Mobile World Congress to announce the launch of the G810, its first HSUPA PDA.

HSUPA - what’s that?

Although HSDPA is just coming out under the marketing term of 3G+, the HSUPA is just an upgrade. It simply allows to increase the bandwidth, thus going from 384 Kbit/s to 5.8 Mbit/s. It thus become the dream standard for all those who send heavy files from their phones, like a photo to a picture gallery for instance.

Hyper connected, hyper equipped

Without a doubt, the G810 is a true Windows Mobile PDA: 3 Megapixel sensor, A-GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and FM Radio. According to Denis Germain, Country Manager for France that toured us around the booth, the G810 is absolutely “prosumer” oriented. It is targeting professionals and adds entertaining and multimedia features.

In regard to the GPS software that’ll be installed, Denis Germain assured us that Toshiba was in talk with the biggest editors of the day and would privilege the most popular one.

It should be sold at $728 USD.