T-Mobile Giving Away Free Samsung 4K TV with Note 9, Galaxy S9

The day you've been waiting for is finally here.







Today (Nov. 30), T-Mobile is giving customers a free Samsung 50-inch 4K TV with the purchase of select Galaxy phones including the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Note 9, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8 Active.



The offer is open to new and existing customers, however, the phone must be purchased via T-Mobile's Equipment Installation Plan (EIP). Existing customers must add a new line of services (for a total of two lines), whereas new customers must open two new lines of service (for a total of two lines).



Three days later, customers will receive a Samsung redemption code for their 50-inch TV. T-Mobile doesn't specify which TV model you'll get, but confirmed features include smart TV capabilities, 120Hz motion rate, and HDR support. Even on sale, a 50-inch 4K Samsung costs upwards of $400, so if you've been thinking of switching to T-Mobile or adding a new line, this is the perfect time to do it.



This is one of the best Galaxy deals we've seen this year. The offer is valid in-store only and supplies are limited, so if you want that free TV, we suggest you head to the nearest T-Mobile store asap.