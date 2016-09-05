This Temperature Sensor Sheds Features for Focus

BERLIN — Sen.se's approach to connected devices is so stripped down, the device maker might as well call it the Internet of Thing.





Sen.se just launched the first in what it says will be a series of single-purpose smart sensors aimed at removing the complexity and cost of connected devices. The $29 ThermoPeanut monitors temperatures and can send an alert to your smartphone if things start getting too hot or too cold.

You won't find a lot of bells and whistles on the ThermoPeanut. At 1.77 x 0.98 x 0.19 inches, the sensor doesn't take up much space. It also doesn't require a smart home hub, instead connecting to your phone via Bluetooth, though that does limit its range to 200 feet.



As you'd expect from such a slimmed-down device, the ThermoPeanut addresses some very specific uses. The ThermoPeanut can help you keep tabs on the temperature in a baby's room, or alert you when a room in your house has reached a certain temperature — say, the bathroom after the heat has kicked on in the morning. You could also place the sensor in your refrigerator to confirm that your food is being properly chilled.



Sen.se CEO Rafi Haladjian says more advanced features will include integration with the Nest smart thermostat and support for the IFTTT platform to create triggered actions based around the temperature data ThermoPeanut monitors.



ThermoPeanut will be the first of Sen.se's sensors to launch this year. Before the end of 2016, expect to see SleepPeanut, a sensor you place under your bedsheet to record your sleep patterns; MedPeanut, which attaches to a pillbox to remind you to take medications; and PeanutButton, a wireless button you can program to handle two actions such as turning on lights, playing music or snapping a photo with your smartphone's camera.



Not everyone will embrace the idea of one sensor for every task, particularly if they've already got a smart home hub that integrates with many different devices. But users who want a simplified approach to the Internet of Things may find the stripped-down focus they're looking for with Sen.se's Peanut products.