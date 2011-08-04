Telex Software Circumvents Internet Censorship

According to the researchers, "many anticensorship systems work by making an encrypted connection (called a “tunnel”) from the user's computer to a trusted proxy server located outside the censor's network." The result is a cat-and-mouse game between the censor and proxy servers that need to be blocked to enforce censorship. There is virtually no way for users to generally know the IP address and login information of proxy servers, while the same information path is kept secret from the censoring authority.
Telex, on the other hand, creates a proxy server without an IP address. The user simply needs the Telex app to access censored websites: "When the user wants to visit a blacklisted site, the client establishes an encrypted HTTPS connection to a non-blacklisted web server outside the censor’s network, which could be a normal site that the user regularly visits. Since the connection looks normal, the censor allows it, but this connection is only a decoy."
The client request is registered as a Telex request by using a cryptographic tag in the connection headers - and only Telex is able to recognize a tagged connection. "As the connection travels over the Internet en route to the non-blacklisted site, it passes through routers at various ISPs in the core of the network." The technology would require ISPs to deploy devices that hold a private key to decipher tagged HTTPS connections from Telex clients. The stations will then direct the connections to anticensorship services, such as proxy servers or Tor entry points, which clients can use to access blocked sites: "This creates an encrypted tunnel between the Telex user and Telex station at the ISP, redirecting connections to any site on the Internet," the researchers said.
The technology is very clever and we will learn more details about it at the upcoming Usenix Security Symposium in San Francisco. What makes it interesting is the fact that it focuses on a strategy of not being detected by the censor, which could potentially end the chase for proxy servers.
... until the censor gets hold of the Telex infrastructure
TOR doesn't guarantee immunity. China for example has tracked users that hid their tracks with TOR. The problem is not so much TOR itself - that protocol is VERY difficult to break - but rather the possibility of intercepting a connection before it enters or after it leaves the onion thingy.
For the US right now such a system would not mean much. Besides viewing content on websites like youtube and BBC with content that are region blocked in the US.
not many places have encypts much anyways, but some do though, even say on some "normal" website use. Mainly if you sign-up for them, yes?
May not make some sense, but think even then is partial for the time being, yes? Just in it is the content which is say relevent of the place of such use, otherwise most content isn't.
Think the "arguement" ads to updates and patches, many websites start to have alot of encypt for normal use even when most the site isn't, yes? Or partial encypt of use. Without say loggin in, right?
Most pages will say, if you continue to say, that the page is encypted or not. Places of downloads at times have this, for many reasons i think. Malware, Viruses, Spyware, Spam.
Sounds like, they are trying to change these things the most, doesnt sometimes? When this is in mind, otherwise it sounds like they are trying to access things normal accessed but now encpyted and in lack of use due to it. Which one i wonder the most, right?
Region blocking seems debatable with or without the issue/argument.
Cause say then if content is placed within say just regional access, then of what that isnt, what is the issue? All things are not set to say regional restrictions which would make sense, to many points.
But regions would probably vary for access to say of use at times, rather ISPs, or server providors. Yes?