Target Cyber Monday Deal: Save 15 Percent on Almost Everything

Attention Target shoppers, there's a pretty wide deal that covers much of, but not all of, the mega-retailer's products. Specifically, Target's taking a ton of its stuff and slicing 15 percent off the top of a bunch of toys, electronics and even clothes.

And while that 15 percent discount may not sound like a huge deal, it's stacked on top of existing sale prices, and it even includes Amazon's products. For example, the Fire TV Stick (originally $39) is on sale for $24.99 on Amazon and Target, but once you add it to your cart on Target, it drops an additional 15 percent, by $3.75, to $21.24.

Need 4K streaming? The same deal knocks $5.25 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (currently on sale for $34.99, normally $49), bringing it to $29.74 — $20 off!

These discounts also apply to the Nest devices and Amazon's 2nd Gen Echo Show, which gets knocked down to $152, from the original sale pricing of $179, which was discounted from the normal $229.99. That's savings of $78!

This deal doesn't apply to everything Target sells, though. The fine print notes that this excludes everything from alcohol to allergy medicine, Apple products to the Barbie Dreamhouse, DSLR Cameras, PS4, Xbox One and Switch consoles, and more.

Credit: Sean Wandzilak / Shutterstock