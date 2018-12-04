Get These Popular Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Just $39 (While You Can)

If you're an audiophile or just want a solid pair of noise-blocking headphones on a budget, head on over to Amazon. The Taotronics Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones are currently on sale for just $39.99, $20 off its original price. The deal is already more than 50% claimed, so you'll need to act fast.

(Image credit: Taotronics)

In our cheap noise-canceling headphones roundup, we noted that the TaoTronics Active do a solid job of blocking the noise around you. It's especially good at blocking out low- and mid-range tones. You can make quick adjustments to the sound and noise-cancellation with buttons on the headset. And with a max range of 30 feet, you won't have to worry about static or interference if you need to walk around.

The one thing to note is that wearing them for a long time can apply extra pressure on your ears and head. This isn't uncommon with noise-cancelling headphones, but is still something to consider.

Even though these aren't perfect headphones, given that many top noise-cancelling headsets are in the hundreds of dollars, we think $39 is quite a steal for any pair.

The TaoTronics Active deal is only active for another few hours, so don't miss out on this deal.