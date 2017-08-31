T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8 Deal Sounds Too Good to Pass Up

If you're hoping to get not one, but two Galaxy Note 8 devices, T-Mobile might have you covered.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The carrier, or "Un-Carrier," as it likes to call itself, has launched a buy-one-get-one deal for Samsung's Galaxy Note 8. But beware that the deal will only last for a limited period of time.

When you surf over to the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8 page, you'll find an option to "buy a Galaxy Note 8 and get another smartphone free." If you click on that, you'll get a sense of all the red tape you need to cut through in order to get your hands on a freebie.

First things first, be sure to bring your cash. According to T-Mobile, you'll need to pay $210 down on a Galaxy Note 8, $30 down on the Galaxy S8, and $80 down on a Galaxy S8+ in order to qualify for the deal. So, for instance, if you want two Galaxy Note 8 devices, you'll be required to pay $420 ($210 x two devices) to qualify.

Additionally, T-Mobile will require you to pay all of your taxes for the deal, so it'll likely cost you a bit more than just the down payment when you head into a T-Mobile store.

Now armed with your two devices, you'll need to sign up for installment plans for the handsets, which will set you back $30 per device per month. And although this is technically a BOGO, you'll pay those monthly installments for each device throughout the entire process.

So, how do you actually get your rebate?

Within 30 days of purchase (and no more), you'll need to head over to this link (promotions.t-mobile.com) and enter the promo code "17SAMN8BOGO." Within six to eight weeks, T-Mobile will send you a prepaid MasterCard card with the total amount of the cost of your second smartphone, up to the $930 value of a Galaxy Note 8.

So, to be clear, this is a quasi-BOGO. You'll technically get a rebate on the second device, but you won't be able to get it free and clear.

But there are some other considerations and caveats.

For one, the deal is only good when you add a qualifying line. So if you want to update two of your existing lines with T-Mobile, you're out of luck. And if you cancel your service before you pay off your installments, T-Mobile will require you to pay all balances due.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 8 last month and started pre-orders a day later. The company plans to launch the handset on September 15 at all four major carriers, as well as on its own site. Retailers, like Best Buy and others, will also sell the smartphone that day.

There have been grumblings that some carriers, including T-Mobile, could start shipping the Galaxy Note 8 sooner than its official launch date, but that hasn't been confirmed.

If you pre-ordered a Galaxy Note 8 between August 23 and August 31 at T-Mobile, you can still qualify for the BOGO.