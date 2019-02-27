T-Mobile Promises Unlimited 5G Data Plans For The Same Price as Its 4G Plans

It looks like T-Mobile will be the place to be if you want an unlimited 5G data plan. The company’s CTO Neville Ray says that they are committed to deploying the network in the first half of 2019 and keeping the same prices “for at least three years”.

Talking to PCMag, Ray spoke about the burdens that have slowed down the deployment of the 5G network, including poor software quality that limited the number of customers per radio tower, as well as limitations in the amount of 5G hardware the company could deploy.

Ray suggested that both Verizon and AT&T are facing exactly the same problems, but T-Mobile will be the only with with a meaningful coverage area.

Unlimited 5G access

The most important part for consumers, however, is the commitment to offer unlimited 5G data plans for as low as $70 per month, which is the price of T-Mobile’s current 4G unlimited plans.

That will be fundamental in offering a good experience when it comes to 5G, a format that gobbles down data faster than white sharks munch through a dozen seals. When you can basically download a 1GB TV episode in three seconds, any data cap will be obliterated in no time.

By contrast, AT&T has said that it will keep its $70 5G hotspot capped at 15GB.