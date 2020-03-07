T-Mobile 5G Rollout: Locations, phones, price and more

You don't have to look too hard to find the T-Mobile 5G network — the carrier's 5G footprint stretches from coast to coast. But even with 5G coverage available throughout the country, a lot of what comes next hinges on the carrier finishing its merger with Sprint.

At the start of December, T-Mobile switched on its nationwide 5G network. In contrast, rival carriers have launched 5G on a more limited basis, even if they beat T-Mobile top the punch. AT&T has a nationwide network, too, though it's not as far-reaching as T-Mobile's, and its high-speed 5G Plus service is now available to anyone with a Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra. Meanwhile, Verizon 5G is now in 34 cities, as well sections of select stadiums and arenas.

"Claiming first was more important to [AT&T and Verizon] than providing a good experience," T-Mobile Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray said in an April blog post. "Why? Because both of their long-term spectrum strategies have severe limitations, so they're focused on bragging rights instead."

T-Mobile thinks its strategy will pay off in the long run, especially now that you get 5G coverage with a compatible phone. Here's what the T-Mobile has planned for 5G, and what it means for the wireless carrier's customers.

Updated, March 7: T-Mobile has expanded the number of 5G phones it offers with the launch of the Galaxy S20 lineup.

T-Mobile 5G cities: Where you can get it first

T-Mobile actually had some 5G coverage before December's nationwide 5G launch, using millimeter-wave technology to bring service to a half-dozen cities. Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York have all had that 5G coverage from T-Mobile since the end of June 2019, and you could use Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G to connect to the network.

We tested the S10 5G on T-Mobile's network in New York City, and saw max download speeds of 579 Mbps downtown and an average of 369.9 Mbps. That's better than LTE, but not as impressive as the speeds we saw from Verizon's mmWave-based network in Chicago.



But T-Mobile's efforts didn't end there. T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network went live in December; it covers 5,000 cities and 200 million people. (You can look at T-Mobile's map to find out if that includes your region.) That launch taps into T-Mobile's 600Mhz spectrum. That's not as fast as millimeter-wave, but it's certainly more widespread.

Just before this year's Super Bowl, T-Mobile announced that it was adding millimeter wave-based high-speed 5G in Miami, the site of the big game. Specifically, the high-speed service will be available around Bayfront Park and in the lower bowl, parking lot and main entrances of Hard Rock Stadium. That coverage augments the low-band 5G network that's already live in Miami.

T-Mobile's 5G coverage (Image credit: T-Mobile)

Bigger changes will occur once T-Mobile completes its long-simmering merger with Sprint. Then, T-Mobile will be able to use Sprint's mid-band 5G network to further build out its coverage. T-Mobile and Sprint have gotten the go-ahead from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission; the carriers also prevailed in a lawsuit filed by several states seeking to block the merger. T-Mobile and Sprint are now eyeing April as the timeframe for the merger to close, though California's utility regulator still needs to OK the merger.

How fast will T-Mobile's 5G be?

Discussing T-Mobile's 5G performance requires some background on what 5G is and the different technologies wireless carriers are using with their networks. T-Mobile is using a hybrid approach to building out its 5G coverage.

In an April 2019 conference call with Wall Street analysts, Ray said T-Mobile's network speeds would increase "into the hundreds of megabits per second." That would be a big jump from the 32.8-Mbps average download speed we saw when we tested T-Mobile's LTE network last year. T-Mobile delivered on Ray's promise, at least in our early testing. We saw average speeds of 379.9 Mbps using the Galaxy S10 5G on T-Mobile's 5G network in New York City.

But those results came with millimeter wave towers, similar to the approach Verizon uses. Millimeter wave is good for high speeds and in dense cities, but it lacks range and can't really penetrate walls. Thus, T-Mobile is building out its network with low-band spectrum for a wider reach. The trade-off will be speeds that don't approach the peaks that millimeter wave can provide.

At launch, T-Mobile says its 5G network delivers a 20% boost on download speeds over its existing LTE coverage. We saw that kind of gain when we went hands-on with the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, one of two phones that's currently compatible with T-Mobile's nationwide 5G. In a few instances, our speeds were even faster than T-Mobile's guidance on 5G, though in several test sites, 5G speeds dipped below their LTE counterparts.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G using T-Mobile's 5G network (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We were more disappointed when we tried the Galaxy S20 Ultra on T-Mobile's low-band 5G network in New York, where speeds weren't that much faster than LTE. (In fact, an iPhone running on Verizon's LTE network outperformed the Samsung phone.)

The Galaxy S20 Ultra on the T-Mobile 5G network in New York (Image credit: Future)

Still, in real world testing, when you get a strong 5G signal, you can enjoy some impressive results. In a hotel room in Maui, we were able to download a 24-minute episode of She-Ra off Netflix in 32 seconds. The Irishman, which is more than 3 hours long, landed on our phone in less than 3 minutes on T-Mobile's 5G. That's a big improvement over LTE.

And T-Mobile would argue that the story of its network at this point isn't speeds, but coverage. Note that we were able to download those shows over 5G indoors — millimeter wave has trouble penetrating windows and walls, so its faster speeds wouldn't be much use in that instance.

T-Mobile has also made its 5G network available to Metro by T-Mobile customers. That discount carrier uses T-Mobile's network. Of course, to experience 5G, Metro customers will need a 5G-capable phone, which can be pretty pricey as we'll discuss below.

Expect faster speeds down the road. T-Mobile is targeting a 10x improvement by 2024 when it plans to deliver 450 Mbps download speeds.

T-Mobile 5G phones and devices

T-Mobile initially sold just the Galaxy S10 5G, but that that was when it was rolling out millimeter-waved-based coverage. The bigger network launch has brought two phones compatible with its new towers.

T-Mobile has since added Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. (That phone was already available through Verizon, though the version that T-Mobile sells features a different modem — Qualcomm's X55 modem — capable of working on the Uncarrier's 600Mhz-based network.) Like Verizon, T-Mobile's version costs $1,299 — a $200 premium over the regular Note 10 Plus.

The other 5G-ready phone available through T-Mobile is an exclusive model. The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is essentially the same as the OnePlus 7T Pro, only with a 5G modem and design touches influenced by the McLaren racing team. It costs $899, or $37.50 a month for 24 monthly payments.

T-Mobile just added three more 5G phones to its arsenal, with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. All three phones are 5G-ready, with the more expensive Plus and Ultra models capable of working with all kinds of 5G networks.

What you'll pay for T-Mobile's 5G

In early 2019, T-Mobile said its 5G data plans wouldn't cost any more than current unlimited-data plans, and that turned out to be true. 5G phones like the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra may both cost a pretty penny on their own, but T-Mobile doesn't charge extra for a 5G data plan.

Instead, you simply get a T-Mobile Magenta plan, which costs $70 a month, taxes and fees included, for one line. More impressively, T-Mobile said it intends to keep those prices in place for three years as part of commitments it made to win approval for the Sprint merger.

That's a contrast from what we've seen from Verizon. Verizon gives you unlimited 5G data, but it costs $10 a month on top of your existing data plan. Verizon waives that fee for three of its four unlimited plans — the $80/month Play More, $80/month Do More and $90/month Get More options — but that's a limited time offer. Subscribe to the cheapest Verizon unlimited plan, the $70 Start Unlimited option, and you're on the hook for that $10 monthly fee for 5G.

What about Sprint?

Even as T-Mobile's 5G plans come into better focus, so much of what the company wants to do depends on absorbing Sprint and emerging as the New T-Mobile, which the combined company plans to call itself. Federal regulatory approvals are in place, and T-Mobile and Sprint won the court case back in February. Now we're just waiting for California regulators to OK the deal and for the two companies to announce the completion of the merger.

The merger may not be done yet, but T-Mobile has already touted what it plans to do with the expanded capacity it will have once Sprint is on board. Among the initiatives T-Mobile plans to pursue are providing first responders with free 5G connectivity and offering 100GB of high-speed broadband to underserved and low-income families. The carrier also plans to introduce a low-cost plan for $15 a month that includes 2GB of data — and you'll be able to use that plan on T-Mobile's 5G network if you have a compatible phone.

"Together with Sprint, we're the only ones who can build 5G with breadth and depth," T-Mobile president and chief operating office Mike Sievert said at a November event detailing 5G initiatives under the new T-Mobile.



Outlook

We've spent much of last year waiting to see what T-Mobile would deliver on the 5G front. The launch of its nationwide network has answered a lot of those questions — with more answers to come this year, when we find out how T-Mobile will incorporate Sprint's 5G assets into its own 5G network.