Forget the AirPods: These Wireless Earbuds Are Now $49

By

These $49 earbuds are a great intro to the world of wireless earbuds.

The AirPods are Apple's first foray into the wireless headphones industry offering a no-fuss, near-instantaneous way to wirelessly connect to your iOS device. However, at $159, they're far from cheap and their cable-free design makes them easy to misplace.

Syllable D900 MiniView Deal

Fortunately, the AirPods aren't the only wireless earbuds in the market. The Syllable D900 Mini Bluetooth Earphones offer the same wireless capabilities as Apple's AirPods, but at a considerably lower price. In fact, these $99 earbuds are currently on sale for just $49.99.

The earbuds are extremely light weighing less than 0.5 grams. We found the earbuds were very comfortable and provided 2.5 hours of battery life on one charge, which is average for wireless earbuds.

Audio quality was above average with punchy bass and clean highs. They also delivered enough noise isolation to enjoy listening to Chance the Rapper while riding the noisy New York City subway. We also liked that they come with a carrying case that doubles as their charging stand.

Are these wireless earbuds for the audiophile in your life? Definitely not. But at just $49.99, the D900 Minis are cheap enough that even if you lose them you won't mind too much.

Topics

Deal
Headphones
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Aryan_13 27 April 2017 10:19
    The coupon code isn't working
  • rgd1101 27 April 2017 14:13
    19616703 said:
    The coupon code isn't working

    Coupon code? I didn't see one, what coupon code?
  • football_1 27 April 2017 19:46
    where is the code????
  • Barty1884 27 April 2017 19:50
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01NAGY8HG/?tag=tomsguide-deals-20
    USually $99.00, on for $49.99. Unless I'm missing something, somebody's math is off a little bit:lol:
  • turkey3_scratch 27 April 2017 20:05
    I would lose these so fast. All it takes is for it to fall off and go down into a sewer.
  • Aryan_13 28 April 2017 06:43
    I found this page first on my google cards and it said $25 when i first opened the link and they had mentioned a code in it to apply on the cart during checkout
  • rgd1101 28 April 2017 14:01
    maybe that why is gone. because the code doesn't work
