We've got a brand new clip from the final episode of the Star Wars saga for you to watch has been released, and thankfully it's not spoiling anything. More of a hype snippet, these 30 seconds show us a very fast and furious moment from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Here's all we know so far about Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker including characters, its trailer and plot points revealed from new footage at D23. Of course, expect possible spoilers in the rumors and news that lies below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker News & Rumors

You can buy The Rise of Skywalker tickets right now, as they just went on sale.

New footage shared from the 2019 D23 Expo showed a darker side of Rey, complete with a lightsabre that looks eerily familiar.

The film will not start immediately after the events of The Last Jedi, according to director JJ Abrams.

The movie will be released on December 20, 2019.

Here's the first bit of movie footage from The Rise of Skywalker, which features Rey, Poe and Finn doing their best to escape stormtroopers. Oh, and Chewie, Threepio and BB-8 are also there, as if you needed more incentive:

We've also got fresh new Rise of Skywalker footage out of the Disney D23 2019 Expo:

This clip, which is front-loaded with a lot of old Star Wars clips, gives fans a lot to chew on. Why does Rey have a double-edged red lightsaber that looks like the most evil tuning fork until it converts into a double-ended lightsaber that looks like Darth Maul's?

Where can I see the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Right here!

What the Rise of Skywalker trailer reveals

The first trailer opens with Rey on a desert-like planet, which looks a lot like Jedda, where the kyber crystals that power lightsabers have traditionally been mined.

Rey also appears to have repaired Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber, which was broken in two during her fight with Kylo Ren during The Last Jedi. Here, she's using it to face off against an oncoming TIE Fighter, presumably being piloted by Ren.

"We've passed on all we know," Luke says in a voiceover. "A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight."

The action then briefly shows a ship approaching a wintry planet, then cuts to Kylo Ren cutting through someone and then repairing his helmet/mask.

Finn and Poe on a rocky outcropping, BB-8, and then Chewbacca and a clearly pleased Lando Calrissian piloting the Millennium Falcon.

The trailer returns back to a desert planet, where Rey is flying a speeder of some sort with C-3PO and Poe, while being chased by Stormtroopers.

Next is a shot of Rey hugging Leia, while Luke's voice says "We'll always be with you."

The end of the trailer shows Rey, Chewie, Poe, Finn, C-3PO and BB-8 looking on the wreckage of the second Death Star (presumably on Endor) across a storm-tossed sea, while Luke says (in a voiceover) "No one's ever really gone," followed by the Emperor's cackling laugh.

If you're looking to get up to speed on Rise of Skywalker's story, check out our guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Characters: Returning and New

Returning characters

Familiar faces in the trailer include Rey (Daisy Ridley), along with Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), Finn (John Boyega), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Leia Organa (Carrie Fischer), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Kelly Marie Tran will also return as Rose

Two characters not seen but heard are Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Emporer Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), the latter of whom is listed on the film's IMDB page.

Not seen in the trailer, but appearing in the movie include Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleason, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg.



New characters

New characters include Jana, played by Naomi Ackie, as well as a droid named Dio, which looks like a traffic cone on a wheel. Richard Grant (L.A. Story, The Age of Innocence) has also been named as a cast member, though the name of his character is not yet known. Also new to the series are Keri Russell (The Americans) and Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings).

Following the death of Carrie Fischer, the plot of Episode 9 had to be substantially re-written, according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. While Fischer won't be re-re-created digitally, a la Rogue One, the film will use footage previously shot, but not used.



During the Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago on April 12, several new tidbits about the movie were revealed.