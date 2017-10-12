Star Wars Battlefront 2 Pre-Order Guide: Which Version Should You Buy?

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is almost here, and if you just played the recent beta, you're probably aching to engage in more intergalactic warfare when the game hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 17.

If you want to get in on the action as early as possible (as well as secure some exclusive in-game goodies), here are your best options for pre-ordering EA's epic new Star Wars shooter.

Standard Edition ($60)

The standard edition of Battlefront 2 releases on Nov. 17 and includes all of the core game features, including a cinematic campaign and a full suite of online and offline multiplayer modes. Pre-ordering the standard edition of Battlefront 2 gets you Star Wars: The Last Jedi outfits for Kylo Ren and Rey, as well as a total of six Star Cards for upgrading Rey, Kylo and your starfighters. You'll also get instant access to a special The Last Jedi-themed Millennium Falcon, as well as an epic Lightsaber Mastery Star Card for Yoda.

You can get the standard edition from major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy or GameStop, or snag it digitally from the Xbox Store, the PlayStation Store or EA's Origin PC marketplace.

Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition ($80)

The Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition has all of the pre-order perks of the standard edition, as well as special upgrade packs for the game's Officer, Heavy, Assault and Specialist classes. This version of the game also lets you start playing on Nov. 14, giving you a three-day head start over folks getting the standard edition.

Like the standard edition, the Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition is available at all major retailers and digital marketplaces.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 promises to be a big improvement over the original, which was gorgeous and fun but thin on content. The game will feature a ton of multiplayer maps and modes that span all three eras of Star Wars, as well as a full solo campaign that tells the story of Imperial officer Iden Versio in the wake of the Empire's collapse.

For more on Star Wars Battlefront 2, check out our in-depth primer, and stay tuned for our full review and guide. We'll see you on the battlefield Nov. 17.