How to Get Into the Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta

Can't wait until November to get your hands on Star Wars Battlefront 2? Fret not — you can get your first taste of EA's massive intergalactic shooter right now as part of its free multiplayer beta.

Image: EA

When does the Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta start?

The Battlefront 2 multiplayer beta starts for everyone on Oct. 6, though you can get in starting Oct. 4 by pre-ordering the game. The test run will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. While it was originally scheduled to end on Oct. 9, EA has extended through Oct. 11. The beta will shut down at 12 p.m. ET on that day.

If the beta for the original Star Wars Battlefront is any indication, you should be able to download the game from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store or the Origin PC client once it goes live. Folks who pre-ordered the game should get an early access code from their retailer of choice.

What can I do in the Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta?

The Battlefront 2 beta will let you duke it out in Galactic Assault mode within the lavish palaces of Naboo, where you'll get to take control of a variety of soldiers, vehicles and heroes as either Republic clone troopers or Separatist battle droids. We got to sample this mode during our E3 demo earlier this year, and it was a ton of gorgeous, over-the-top fun.

You'll also get to try out the game's Starfighter Assault mode, which lets you enjoy a whole bunch of hectic dogfighting with some of Star Wars' most iconic ships. Rounding out the beta is Strike mode, which will let you engage in Resistance vs. First Order battles on Takodana, as well as Arcade mode, which consists of a series of single-player scenarios.

What do I need to run the Battlefront 2 beta on PC?

Here are the official system requirements for the Battlefront 2 beta, according to EA:

Minimum

OS : Windows 7 or newer

: Windows 7 or newer CPU : AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5-6600K

: AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5-6600K RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : AMD Radeon HD 7850 or Nvidia GTX 660

: AMD Radeon HD 7850 or Nvidia GTX 660 Hard drive space: 25GB

Recommended

OS : Windows 7 or newer

: Windows 7 or newer CPU : AMD FX 8350 Wraith or Intel Core i7-6700

: AMD FX 8350 Wraith or Intel Core i7-6700 RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : AMD Radeon RX 480 or Nvidia GTX 1060

: AMD Radeon RX 480 or Nvidia GTX 1060 Hard drive space: 25GB

Do I get any rewards for the final game?

Playing the beta will get you a special "Founder's Crate" that you can carry over into the full game. This digital goodie box will include in-game credits, a special Darth Maul emote and a rare Star Card for use in battle.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 aims to fix some of the original game's biggest issues, as you'll finally get to enjoy multiplayer battles from all Star Wars eras while experiencing a promising campaign mode that casts you as an Imperial special forces agent. We look forward to blowing up Rebel soldiers both solo and online when the game hits on Nov. 17.