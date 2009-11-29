Trending

Solid State Drive Buyer's Guide

Should you consider upgrading to a solid state drive? Weigh all the pros and cons and evaluate the cost and value of doing so by reading this guide.

But...Why?

Why buy an SSD? Not so long ago, we were still hearing major hard drive vendors who had yet to acquire their way into the SSD market proclaim that they were “keeping an eye on things,” that “the SSD market was “still only a slim fraction of the total storage market” and so on. You don’t hear that anymore. Those vendors have since purchased SSD companies, and if they haven’t released their first SSD products yet, they soon will. Solid state drives are no longer a trivial niche. Ryan Petersen, CEO of prominent SSD vendor OCZ Technology, recently noted that even with unlimited resources, his company couldn’t keep up with market demand for SSD drives. SanDisk CEO Eli Harari noted on his company’s last quarterly conference call that until “around 2011 to 2012, the industry will not have sufficient supply to meet the [SSD] demand” and will not be a mainstream product until that time. So if you wonder why SSDs remain so expensive per gigabyte versus HDDs, part of the reason is supply and demand.

If SSDs are so expensive, why buy them? Why so much buzz and hoopla? Perhaps we can get a clue from an August 2009 paper by Intel creatively titled “Enterprise-wide Deployment of Notebook PCs with Solid-State Drives." While intended for the enterprise business segment Intel so effectively targets with its current X25 SSDs, the company’s findings easily translate to the average notebook-toting consumer. According to Intel’s paper:

Based on Intel IT and industry data, SSDs are expected to have a 90 percent lower failure rate than HDDs over a three-year refresh period. As a result, we estimate a 90 percent reduction in employee time lost due to drive failures and a 96 percent reduction in IT support time for PC rebuilds. SSDs also provide much faster data access, resulting in user productivity improvements; we estimate an average 44 percent time savings for common tasks such as reboots and loading software. Other benefits include a lower thermal footprint; our tests showed that notebooks with SSDs ran about 12 degrees cooler.

According to a recent article in Barron’s, Intel’s three-year refresh estimate is nearly spot on across the entire PC market, citing a reasonable age for the average PC in service today of  “3 years or less.” If the hard drive in your notebook failed, what would the impact to your life be? If you merely keep a netbook on the kitchen counter to look up recipes and watch news headlines, your answer could be “not much.” But if you’re a student, tele-worker, or traveling sales professional who lives and breathes based on notebook uptime, the answer probably can’t be measured in dollars. A big chunk of your life suddenly comes to a grinding halt. The problem may not be the dollars to replace the drive but the intangible losses of time, data, and productivity.

To understand why the benefits that Intel touts exist in the first place, we need to look at how SSDs function and their differences compared to hard disk technology.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Shadow703793 30 November 2009 02:17
    Imo, I'd keep away with any SSD drive using a JMicron. Dosen't matter if the stutering,etc issues were fixed. Indylinx and Intel controllers are the best right now.

    Anyways, I got an X25-M G2 (OEM) for $220 @Newegg during Black Friday.
  • grimjester 30 November 2009 03:44
    The point about getting a small SSD for software and a larger disk for data can't be stressed enough. The price per GB looks completely different if you only need 64G. There's little difference in price between the cheapest hard drive you can get and the cheapest 500G one.

    An SSD is just an extra cost of $150-300. It has no practical effect on the storage space your computer has.
  • nonxcarbonx 30 November 2009 05:03
    This is an even better ssd article than anandtech's ssd anthology. Nice work.
  • Eggrenade 30 November 2009 06:38
    I wouldn't say it's better than Anandtech's; there's no mention of random reads or writes, which is why performance just after startup is so good. It's also a lot less technical, which is probably better for most Tom's Guide readers.
  • Tomsguiderachel 30 November 2009 11:06
    EggrenadeI wouldn't say it's better than Anandtech's; there's no mention of random reads or writes, which is why performance just after startup is so good. It's also a lot less technical, which is probably better for most Tom's Guide readers.Exactly :)
  • Tomsguiderachel 30 November 2009 11:07
    nonxcarbonxThis is an even better ssd article than anandtech's ssd anthology. Nice work.Thank you. I hope it was a good fit for Tom's Guide readers' needs.
  • 30 November 2009 11:51
    Next page broken http://www.tomsguide.com/us/ssd-value-performance,review-1455-11.html, sorry couldnt find anywhere to submit feedback. Page not working on firefox 3.5.5 (does not scroll).
  • Tomsguiderachel 30 November 2009 12:05
    none007Next page broken http://www.tomsguide.com/us/ssd-va 55-11.html, sorry couldnt find anywhere to submit feedback. Page not working on firefox 3.5.5 (does not scroll).I'm using the same browser and that page works for me. I will report the bug, thanks.
  • Tomsguiderachel 30 November 2009 12:07
    TomsguiderachelI'm using the same browser and that page works for me. I will report the bug, thanks.Oh--I see that you mean the final page of the article not the penultimate page. FYI There is no content on that last page so you didn't miss part of the article.
  • tommysch 30 November 2009 21:59
    I think Ill stick to my 4x1TB RAID 0 array for now. BTW they are ghosted each week. o_0
