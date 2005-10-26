Trending

Squeezing More Life Out of Your Notebook's Battery Part I

OEM spin aside, notebook battery lives just are not up to what consumers and business want. Industry group Mobile PC EBLWG says laptops that run eight hours on a charge will be available by 2008. But how do they expect to pull the feat off and what can you do in the meantime to squeeze more life out of your notebook's battery?

Battery Care And Preservation

The effective battery life of a notebook may be improved by more than just the way in which it's used. Experience shows that careful handling of the battery itself helps to insure longer battery life and preserve it for more extended use.

Prevention Is Better Than Cure

As we've already mentioned, both NiCd and NiMH batteries are subject to the so-called memory effect, which kicks in after a specific period of use. This may be recognized by a reduction in battery capacity as usage time increases. This results from a transformation in the crystalline structure (crystal growth) of the active substances inside the battery cell. As a result, the internal resistance of the cell increases, so that voltage levels in the cell are smaller than those in a new battery. This also reduces the cell's ability to story energy, which is likewise diminished.

The best way to work around this memory effect is to disconnect the notebook from an external power source as soon as the battery is fully charged, and then to run off the battery. It's also important to avoid recharging the battery before it's fully discharged, if at all possible. As long as you're sure you won't need to use the battery, it's best to discharge it as completely as possible and then to store it in a cool dry place. Avoid high or below freezing temperatures. It's especially advisable not to store a fully-charged NiMH battery because that only increases the memory effect.

