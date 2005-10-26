Trending

Squeezing More Life Out of Your Notebook's Battery Part I

By

OEM spin aside, notebook battery lives just are not up to what consumers and business want. Industry group Mobile PC EBLWG says laptops that run eight hours on a charge will be available by 2008. But how do they expect to pull the feat off and what can you do in the meantime to squeeze more life out of your notebook's battery? Keywords

Battery Life Is Only The Second Most Important Purchase Factor, Continued

A direct comparison with the values measured in 2000, taken from Pentium III notebooks with chipsets that include an integrated graphics core demonstrates that the power draw for individual components (or their percentage of overall power consumption) hasn't changed much in the meantime.

That's because processors have become ever more power hungry over the years. Other contributing factors include the introduction of the PCI-Express graphics interface standard and their related GPUs, as well as bigger, higher resolution displays, all of which don't help transform actual notebooks into power-efficient wonders in the world of PCs.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • denist44 16 May 2012 15:15
    As far as I am concerned ,the temperature, amount of usage and nature of usage contributed signfically to the laptop battery lifespan.On the other hand, You can lower screen brightness, reduce CPU processing speed, chance cooling method, and other settings available on your laptop to prolong your battery life.HP Probook 4410s battery battery for HP Probook 4410s
    Reply
  • denist44 16 May 2012 15:19
    As far as I am concerned ,the temperature, amount of usage and nature of usage contributed signfically to the laptop battery lifespan.On the other hand, You can lower screen brightness, reduce CPU processing speed, chance cooling method, and other settings available on your laptop to prolong your battery life.
    Reply