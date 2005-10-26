Trending

Squeezing More Life Out of Your Notebook's Battery Part I

OEM spin aside, notebook battery lives just are not up to what consumers and business want. Industry group Mobile PC EBLWG says laptops that run eight hours on a charge will be available by 2008. But how do they expect to pull the feat off and what can you do in the meantime to squeeze more life out of your notebook's battery? Keywords

Typical Notebook Batteries

The following pictures show typical form factors that you will find used in most notebooks. Each of these batteries is comprised of multiple individual cells.

A standard battery from a Gigabyte widescreen notebook. This battery delivers total energy output of 65 Wh.

Gateway's M460XLb Notebook includes a 12-cell battery that delivers total energy output of 95 Wh.

HP offers a 5eight Wh supplementary battery that fastens beneath a notebook PC.

Various notebook vendors offer optional double-capacity batteries, that also normally stick out well past the rear edge of the notebook itself.

A second 48 Wh battery can be inserted in the optical drive bay in a Dell Latitude D610.

