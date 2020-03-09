Sprint 5G network rollout: Locations, phones, price and more

The Sprint 5G network spent most of 2019 ramping up. After ending May of last year with the launch of service in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City, Sprint's network expanded to additional markets, with nine cities now boasting some 5G coverage.

The number of phones that can connect with Sprint's new network has grown, too. After the LG's V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone became the first 5G phone to work on Sprint's network, the wireless carrier started selling the Galaxy S10 5G in June while adding the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in August; Samsung's new lineup of 5G-ready Galaxy S20 phones highlights Sprint's selection these days. And if you need a home hotspot that can connect to the faster network, there's HTC's 5G Hub.

However, there’s much more to Sprint’s 5G strategy than when and where it’s going live, and what devices you can use on it. As it happens, the Now Network is attacking 5G in a very different manner than Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T. Here’s everything you need to know about Sprint’s 5G plans.

Sprint 5G cities: Where you can get it first

Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City were the first to get 5G coverage from Sprint, with Chicago joining the party in July 2019. On Aug. 27, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington D.C., became part of Sprint's 5G network.

Prior to Super Bowl LIV this February in Miami, Sprint said that it had boosted coverage around the Hard Rock Stadium with Massive MIMO radios that provide 5G speeds using Sprint's 2.5GHz spectrum. (More on that spectrum below.) In addition, the carrier has also installed MIMO radios around downtown and midtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach and the Palm Beach Convention Center to provide 5G coverage in high-traffic areas for the big game, although Sprint's 5G footprint will remain in that area long after the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs finished playing.

Although Verizon technically beat Sprint to the 5G punch in cities like Chicago, Verizon has been clear that its coverage at this time doesn’t blanket the entirety, or even majority, of those cities. In Chicago, for example, Verizon's 5G zones are currently concentrated around tourist attractions in the West and South loops. Sprint 5G coverage doesn't extend to every corner of the nine cities it's launched in, either, but its footprint is larger than some of its rivals. And even after launching in those nine cities, Sprint said in October that it's added additional neighborhoods, further extending 5G availability to an estimated 16 million people.

This could be a critical point of differentiation between Verizon and Sprint’s 5G approaches, because Sprint is promising the “first real mobile 5G in the U.S. with real devices with real coverage.” That was the declaration that Michael Combes, Sprint’s CEO, made at Mobile World Congress in February 2019.

Sprint 5G: How fast is it?

This question highlights the fundamental difference between Sprint’s 5G service and everyone else’s — and unfortunately, it’s not a difference that totally works to the carrier’s favor.

Sprint is devoting excess supply of its mid-band spectrum to 5G, rather than using millimeter wave (mmWave) as Verizon and others are doing. And it’s mmWave that will ultimately bring the 1Gbps-plus speeds and imperceptible latency that carriers have been promising us 5G would deliver for the last several years.

LG V50 ThinQ (Image credit: LG V50 ThinQ (Credit: Adam Ismail/Tom's Guide))

That said, Sprint’s 2.5GHz-based 5G service will still be faster than LTE. To get it up and running, the carrier augmented its LTE deployment with Massive MIMO antennas to support 5G as well. This strategy doesn’t require quite the same investment in new technologies as mmWave 5G, so it allows Sprint to move a bit more swiftly in bringing 5G to its customers. Mid-band spectrum also reaches farther than mmWave, which is likely how Sprint can justify its “real coverage” claims.

The downside to this tactic, however, will be slower speeds out of the gate. At Sprint's 5G launch event in Dallas last year, John Saw, Sprint’s chief technology officer, said that while gigabit speeds were possible, the reality is that download speeds will be closer to hundreds of megabits per second.

"We want to set the right expectations. You should see more than 100 MBps when you’re driving around with your phone," said Saw.

When we tested Sprint's 5G network in Dallas using an LG V50, we saw speeds between 300 Mbps and 600 Mbps, and we enjoyed some fast download speeds for apps and videos for the most part. Verizon's 5G network hit faster speeds (we used a Galaxy S10 5G in those tests), but we found it easier to stay connected to Sprint's network.

This Chicago map shows Sprint's 5G coverage in orange. (Image credit: Sprint)

We observed the same thing in Chicago, the first city where we can test 5G networks head-to-head since Sprint and Verizon have both flipped the switch on 5G in the Windy City. Our July testing found that Verizon produced much faster speeds — we hit 700 Mbps on a Verizon phone on the same corner where a Galaxy S10 5G on Sprint's network topped out at 205 Mbps. Downloading apps and videos showed similar performance gaps.

But when we wandered around Chicago, the 5G icon remained in the status bar more consistently on Sprint's phone. Coverage remains sporadic for Verizon. Sprint's hoping that extending coverage will satisfy customers for now, with faster speeds coming later.

For what it's worth, Rootmetrics noticed the same thing when the third-party testing firm looked at 5G performance. Verizon's network offers the better speeds, but rival networks like Sprint 5G offers more extensive coverage. And Sprint's performance was faster than what T-Mobile and AT&T offered with their low-band networks.

Rootmetrics compares 5G performance in two cities where all thee carriers offer coverage. (Image credit: RootMetrics)

Sprint's first 5G phones

You have a choice of which 5G phone to use with Sprint's network. The company initially sold the LG V50 ThinQ, which now costs $600. Lease the phone from Sprint, and you can essentially pay nothing for 18 months. Sprint also continues to offer the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G — originally a Verizon exclusive — for $1,299, though an 18-month lease brings the cost to $54.17 a month.

Later in 2019, Sprint added a third 5G phone — the $840 OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. This phone is essentially the phone OnePlus released last spring with a 5G modem included. Sign up for an 18-month lease, and you can pay $20 a month for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, a $15 discount off the regular lease price.

If you want a 5G phone at Sprint, though, these days, it's all about the Galaxy S20 family. Sprint offers all three phones – the $999 Galaxy S20, $1,199 Galaxy S20 Plus and $1,399 Galaxy S20 Ultra — which work on the Sprint 5G network, thanks to X55 modem inside.

In addition to those phones, Sprint sells a a third device manufactured by HTC. Called the 5G Hub, this product is more reminiscent of a hotspot with some extra features. There’s a 5-inch full-HD display on board, as well as stereo speakers and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor running Android.

The 855 chip is the very same silicon found inside the 5G-ready phones that came out last year (the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and Galaxy S10 5G), and HTC tells us you can use that power to output games and media to an external display, or use your 5G Hub as a makeshift smart speaker. And of course, the Hub can share its 5G signal with up to 20 devices.

The Hub costs $600 if you buy it outright, or $25 a month on a 24-month payment plan.

Sprint 5G: What you'll pay for service

Buy a 5G phone at Sprint — be it an older model or one of the new Galaxy S20 phones — and you'll need to activate it on Sprint's $80/month Unlimited Premium plan. An additional line is $60/month, and any line after two is $20/month. (That's a discounted price on those extra lines, since the third, fourth and fifth lines typically cost $40 each on Sprint's Unlimited Premium plan.)

Meanwhile, 100GB of data for the 5G Hub will run you $60/month. Data will slow to 2G speeds after 100GB.

That's more in line with unlimited plan pricing from Sprint's rivals — and Sprint’s current unlimited plan doesn’t even rank among our favorites on the market today. At $60 a month, it’s certainly one of the cheapest, though it does carry with it limitations on traffic for certain use cases, like video and music streaming, as well as gaming.

For a little perspective, Verizon is tacking on a 5G premium of $10 per month to its existing unlimited plans (though it's waiving that fee for now on its $80 and $90 unlimited plans). And for what it’s worth, while all four major carriers typically throttle traffic after a certain point on unlimited plans, Verizon is holding off from deprioritizing 5G early adopters — for now, anyway.

Sprint vs. other carriers

Verizon has continued to expand its roster of 5G cities. The carrier ended 2019 with 5G service live in more than 30 cities, albeit in much the same fashion as it brought 5G to Chicago and Minneapolis — select areas within cities first, before full coverage much later.

AT&T serves 35 U.S. cities with its high-speed 5G Plus service right now (and no, we’re not talking about its fake 5G Evolution branding exercise). Both the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra can access those faster 5G speeds as well as AT&T's low-band 5G network, which now reaches 80 cities.

T-Mobile was the last of the Big Four carriers to open its 5G network to the public, launching millimeter wave-based 5G in six cities at the end of June. While T-Mobile used millimeter wave initially, it also built out a nationwide network based on low-band spectrum that reaches 5,000 cities. Speeds are only a modest improvement over what you see with LTE, but coverage is extensive and reaches indoors.

T-Mobile's plans are of particular interest to Sprint, and vice versa: the two carriers are planning to merge and have cleared some of the biggest regulatory hurdles. One of the main arguments in favor of green-lighting the combination of the two carriers was that it would speed up 5G expansion. T-Mobile and Sprint have won a court case filed by several states that looked to block the merger, which could now be completed as soon as April.

"We think [the merger] turbocharges the US's ability to take a leadership position in 5G because the new T-Mobile actually forms a company that the spectrum assets on hand to actually build out a nationwide footprint for 5G," said Ryan Sullivan, vice president of product engineering at Sprint when we spoke to him in December about what to expect for 5G in 2020.

Outlook

Like other carriers, Sprint kept busy last year with its initial 5G launches. "We're extremely happy with what we were able to achieve. We met the commitments we made," said Sullivan, pointing to both the network launches as well as the 5G devices Sprint now supports.

Sprint hasn't disclosed what's next for its 5G network, largely because so many of its plans hinge on what happens next with its T-Mobile merger. Once that deal closes, we'll know a lot more about what happens with Sprint's 5G network for the rest of this year.