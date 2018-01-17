Sony Xperia Pro Could Challenge Galaxy S9 at MWC

Samsung won't be the only big name using next month's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to announce a major new smartphone launch.

Sony on Wednesday (Jan. 17) confirmed that it will be at Mobile World Congress next month and will announce new Android handsets at an event there on Feb. 26. All signs are pointing to Sony unveiling a new flagship that could rival Samsung's Galaxy S9 — another high-end handset that will make its debut at MWC.

Android Headlines earlier reported on Sony's decision to announce a handset at Mobile World Congress.

Most reports surrounding Sony's plans center on a claim that the company will unveil a new Xperia XZ Pro flagship at the event. Like other flagships, the Pro should come with slimmed-down bezels. There's also a good chance that the handset will ship with a big, wide-screen display featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio and sharp 4K resolution.

One of the big questions surrounding the new Xperia, however, centers on processing power. In order to compete with the best smartphones, companies will need the latest and greatest power. And for this year (on the Android side), that will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy S9 will ship with the Snapdragon 845.

However, it's believed that, as it did in 2017, Samsung has inked a deal with Qualcomm to be the exclusive early partner for the chip. All other vendors would likely need to wait. It's possible, then, that Sony may be force to wait beyond March to release a Snapdragon 845-equipped handset.

For its part, Sony isn't saying what its plans for the future are. And it's worth noting that the company hasn't even confirmed the Xperia XZ Pro for Mobile World Congress. We'll be there live in Barcelona to bring you all the news and our hands-on impressions.