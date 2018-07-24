Sony Bravia Android TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to set up over-the-air channels on your Sony TV

The next part of the first-time setup is to get your live TV sources. If you're using an antenna or a cable connection that uses the RF connector instead of HDMI from a cable box, this is the time to get your channels set up.

1. Select your live-content source. Make sure the connection is properly attached and select either "Set-top Box" for HDMI-connected cable and satellite boxes, or "Built-in Tuner" for anything that attaches to the TV with a coaxial connection.

2. Run Auto-Program. Hit yes to begin scanning for available channels from your antenna or cable connection.

3. Wait for the scan. The actual channel scan may take some time, so now is a great opportunity to make sure your favorite couch or recliner is well-positioned in front of the TV.

4. Auto-Program is complete! Once the TV is done scanning, you'll get a message showing you how many channels were found. If the number seems low, you may want to reposition your antenna for better reception and scan again.

5. Setup complete. With channels scanned for, the initial setup is done.