Sony Bravia Android TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to disable system sounds on Sony TV

If you wish to turn off the beeps and clicks that indicate screen actions as you navigate the menus to your smart TV, you'll want to turn off system sounds. Unfortunately, Sony does not give you the option of adjusting the relative volume of the audio feedback.

1. Open Sound Settings. The system's sounds option can be found in the settings menu under sound. Scroll to the bottom of the menu and you will find system sounds with an on-off toggle next to it.

2. Disable system sounds. To turn off sounds, simply toggle it to the off position. Now, you can scroll through menus and apps with nary a beep or a boop to indicate what you're doing.