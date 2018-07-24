Sony Bravia Android TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to set up screen mirroring to your Sony TV from a smartphone

With so many devices offering content, screen sharing between your phone and TV should be a no brainer. Sony makes it easy with built-in Chromecast functionality, but there's also an option to use Miracast to share pictures and videos from your mobile device.

1. Open Screen Mirroring. Open the "Screen Mirroring" tile found in the apps section of the home screen.

2. Open the Connection Guide. On your MiraCast-enabled phone, you can find your Sony TV on the list of available devices. If you're not sure whether your phone is compatible, click the button that says "Is my device supported?"

3. Check MiraCast support. Most Wi-Fi enabled devices, including phones, tablets and PCs, should be MiraCast compatible without requiring an additional app, but details vary by device.

4. Open your phone's settings. Screens having controls are generally found in the settings of your phone or other devices.

5. Select Screen Mirroring. Under the settings in your mobile device, you should find an option for screen sharing, though it may be called something different, such as "Miracast," "Cast Screen" or "Wireless Display."

6. Select your TV. On the list of available devices, find and select the model number for your Sony TV. If the TV isn't available, double-check to make sure that both the TV and your device are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Once you've selected the TV, you should be able to start sharing content.