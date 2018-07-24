Sony Bravia Android TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to enable advanced picture support for Blu-ray and game consoles on a Sony TV

One of the odd quirks Sony TV owners have stumbled across is the individual input setting. Each HDMI port can be set to allow or disable certain features, even commonly used features, such as HDMI or full-volume color. This is especially irritating when connecting a media player or game console, and not getting the full color or HDR support the device is supposed to provide. This is fixable, but it can be frustrating to have to dig through the settings menu to enable a feature other TVs will support automatically.

1. Open External Input settings. To find the external input settings, first open the settings menu from the home screen. The second option in the menu is external inputs.

2. Open HDMI Signal Format. The last option under the external inputs menu is the HDMI signal format, which is where the settings reside for each HDMI port.

3. Enable enhanced format. In order to get advanced features, switch the HDMI signal format from standard to enhanced format. This will enable features like 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, and 10-bit color.

With the new enhanced format enabled, you should be able to get all the expected quality from your high-end peripherals. If not, you may need to look at changing the output settings on the connected device.