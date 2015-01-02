Sony Extends Memberships, Discounts After PSN Outage

Sony can't erase the painful memories of anyone who opened a brand new PlayStation 4 on Christmas, only to be locked out of the PlayStation Network, but the company seems poised to deliver the next best thing. In the wake of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that took down Sony's online service on Christmas Day, the PlayStation maker is offering extended memberships and an upcoming one-time discount to its fans.
According to a blog post by Sony Network Entertainment Vice President Eric Lempel, anyone who had an active PlayStation Plus membership or free trial as of Dec. 25 will automatically have their subscription extended by five days. PlayStation Plus (typically $50 a year, or $10 a month), provides regular discounts and free games to PlayStation owners, and is required to play PS4 games online.
Sony also plans to offer a one-time-use discount that will allow shoppers to receive 10 percent off of their entire cart purchase on the PlayStation Store, which sells digital games, downloadable content, movies and TV shows. Lempel says to expect the offer to arrive "sometime this month."
On Christmas Day 2014, both PlayStation Network and Xbox Live were taken offline by a DDoS attack from the notorious online prankster group Lizard Squad, which has been staging attacks on both services for months. Xbox Live was mostly up and running by Dec. 26, while PlayStation Network took a bit longer. British police have arrested one man believed to be behind the attacks, a Finnish teenager is rumored to have been arrested and the FBI is investigating other possible suspects.
Sony isn't the only company that attempted to make up for the holiday outage. Destiny developer Bungie extended the the stay of Xur, an in-game character that sells special Exotic gear, to players throughout the weekend, on both PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. Xur can usually only be found from Friday to Sunday, but Bungie allowed gamers to buy items from the merchant through 10 p.m. PT on Monday, Dec. 29.
Lizard Squad's actions created a pretty crummy Christmas for anyone who was excited to play some video games online with friends, but it's nice to see hardware and software makers offer some sort of compensation.
5 days is a insult.
I'd rather sony fire 5 employees and keep the price the same.
The 'alleged damages' are actually to the end users in this case. Not the company. And really Sony and 'its name' etc could of been preemptive against such attacks; there are several solutions that could make ddos'ing alot more difficult. Same way a retail store has a security system as a 'cost of doing business', long of the short the problems are shouldered by the paying clients. and your given 5$ and a cracker.. only you don't get the 5$, sony does. Either way I think companies need to take some initiative to prevent such losses, and as long as judges will easily pass out judgement vs 'vandals' for such exorbitant amounts. It doesn't help the damages, it just pads the corporate lawyers wallets.
There is precedent here on 'lesson-not-learned'. Give away some free downloads/time (nothing to them) and some politically-spun damage control.
(not related to this, but anecdotal): Does anyone remember the Sony root-kit scandal from around 10 or so years ago? So many FFR's on client PC's from those days. Unforgivable.
Down-vote this all you want: Sony is NOT an innocent company.
Frankly, the purchasing public is incredibly myopic "Ooh, shiny, ...and it makes noise in 5.1 surround. Buy it!"
Have not bought a Sony product since PS3. Never will again. (I do not own a M$ console either, for the fanboi ppl).
I always will recommend against this company (Sony) on anything without further consideration.