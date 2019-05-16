Whoa: Sony and Microsoft Are Teaming Up on Cloud Gaming

Almost like seeing fire and ice come together, Sony and Microsoft just announced a partnership that will deliver new innovative solutions for cloud-based gaming and AI on the companies' entertainment and enterprise platforms.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

On the gaming side, Sony and Microsoft want to explore the use of Microsoft Azure cloud and datacenter-based solutions for its game and content-streaming services. This dynamic duo want to deliver “enhanced” entertainment. The press release also stated that this effort would also lead to a better development platform for content creators.

We’re not exactly sure what that means yet, but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said “Our partnership brings the power of Azure and Azure AI to Sony to deliver new gaming and entertainment experiences for customers” in an official announcement post. This may mean that we’ll see some form of the Azure AI show up on the next Xbox or PlayStation platform.

Meanwhile, for enterprise customers, the partnership will also be integrating Sony’s image sensors and Microsoft’s Azure AI technology together in order to provide “enhanced capabilities.” And as far as AI is concerned, the plan is to put the Azure AI platform in Sony’s product to provide a user-friendly AI experience.

So far, CEO of Sony Kenichiro Yoshida has stated that “I believe that our joint development of future cloud solutions will contribute greatly to the advancement of interactive content. Additionally, I hope that in the areas of semiconductors and AI, leveraging each company’s cutting-edge technology in a mutually complementary way will lead to the creation of new value for society.”

Essentially, Sony and Microsoft are coming together to develop features for the betterment of each of their products, gaming or otherwise, which is exciting. Stay tuned for more information about what the two renowned companies will actually be cooking up in the cloud.