Trending

Sony Ericsson Targets Women With New Phone

By

Hot on the heels of what's probably the sexiest PMP to launch this year, Sony Ericsson has launched what may be the ugliest cell phone we've ever seen, the Jalou.

Available in selected markets from Q4, we're not sure who thought designing a phone that looked vaguely like a jewel was a good idea because the result is, well, see for yourself.



Designed to keep you entertained and looking fabulous, Sony Ericsson's new fashion mobile phone boasts a 2-inch screen that, at the touch of a button, doubles as a mirror, a Walk Mate step counter, to help you stay in shape wherever you go and an "exclusive fashion interface" which automatically updates with zodiac signs and special events throughout the year.

As an afterthought, Sony has added some specs to the tail-end of the press release and, as far as phones go, the Jalou is actually quite decent despite its desperate attempt to appeal to "anyone who is sociable, loves fashion and wants to stay one step ahead of trends." You're looking at the aforementioned 2-inch display, (240 x 320 pixels QVGA), 100 MB of memory with MicroSD support, a 3.2 mp camera with 3.2x digital zoom and video capabilities, Bluetooth, 3G, FM Radio and a YouTube application.

No word on price yet but the Jalou will be available in deep amethyst, aquamarine blue and onyx black.

Topics

Smartphones
23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jerther 13 August 2009 21:48
    doubles as a mirror, a Walk Mate step counter, to help you stay in shape wherever you go and an "exclusive fashion interface" which automatically updates with zodiac signs and special events throughout the year.
    Oh, my, god... What a load of crap :(

    at least it is not ANTI THEFT PINK!!!!
    Reply
  • megahunter 13 August 2009 21:50
    if it matches with my necklace... kkkkkkkkkk
    Reply
  • jerther 13 August 2009 21:51
    Wait! It's Jane who's written the article? Tell us more about how badly wou want a mirror and zidiac signs in your cell phone! :)
    Reply
  • tayb 13 August 2009 22:31
    That is just what my girlfriend wants. She can rid of her iPhone ASAP.
    Reply
  • griffed88 13 August 2009 22:33
    "anyone who is sociable, loves fashion and wants to stay one step ahead of trends."

    anyone who is socialble=anyone who spends a majority of their time on facebook or myspace(LOOK HOW MANY FRIENDS I HAVE!!!!)

    loves fashion...=thinks Paris Hilton is the best dressed "woman" on the face of the planet(OMG THIS PHONE WOULD LOOK SO CUTE WITH THE DOG THAT LIVES IN MY PURSE!!!!)

    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 13 August 2009 22:39
    JertherWait! It's Jane who's written the article? Tell us more about how badly wou want a mirror and zidiac signs in your cell phone!
    Any phone that has the ability to connect to the internet can feed me bullshit about being a Cancerian. If I'm really desperate for a mirror, my phone has a front-facing camera.

    JertherOh, my, god... What a load of crap at least it is not ANTI THEFT PINK!!!!
    Sony Ericsson also launched a limited edition "designed by D&G" version of the same phone. It's frosted pink with gold trim. Shit you not.
    Reply
  • jerther 13 August 2009 22:59
    JMcEntegartAny phone that has the ability to connect to the internet can feed me bullshit about being a Cancerian. If I'm really desperate for a mirror, my phone has a front-facing camera.Sony Ericsson also launched a limited edition "designed by D&G" version of the same phone. It's frosted pink with gold trim. Shit you not.
    no way, shit! no way!!!
    Reply
  • spaz480 13 August 2009 23:03
    I didnt want to believe you about the pink version, searched and died a little inside when I saw that it was indeed real.
    Reply
  • thejerk 13 August 2009 23:15
    JMcEntegartAny phone that has the ability to connect to the internet can feed me bullshit about being a Cancerian. If I'm really desperate for a mirror, my phone has a front-facing camera...Sony Ericsson also launched a limited edition "designed by D&G" version of the same phone. It's frosted pink with gold trim. Shit you not.
    Oh for Christ's sake. When will this type of pandering stop?
    Reply
  • tenor77 14 August 2009 00:00
    Sony Ericsson Targets Women With New Phone

    If you replace Sony Ericsson with Apple given the exploding battery issues and this title would take on a whole new meaning.
    Reply