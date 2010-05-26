Trending

Water-Resistant SE S003 Camera Phone Debuts

By

A 12.1 megapixel phone-camera hybrid that's available only in Japan... for now.

Sony recently announced the debut of the Sony Ericsson S003 Cyber-Shot phone in Japan. Featuring a 12.1 megapixel sensor and GSM/CDMA capability, this hybrid device clearly attempts to be a good phone and a camera at the same time.

As a camera, the S003 has Sony's usual suite of consumer-friendly automatic imaging functionalities. Practically every feature found on Sony's dedicated point-and-shoots are found on this phone, right down to the Exmor image sensor. The only thing missing is touch input on that 3.2" 480 x 854 LCD display capable of display 16 million colors.

As a phone, the S003 works anywhere in the world, and has a slide-out numeric keypad. With GPS, Bluetooth, a TV tuner, an FM radio, and an accelerometer, only Wi-Fi connectivity seems lacking from the S003.

The most interesting feature of the S003 however is its advertised waterproofness. The lack of specific information regarding this in English (Can this phone-camera hybrid take a trip underwater? What's the maximum depth and exposure time?) is a bit telling. At the very least though, product photos indicate water resistance.

We'll see soon enough if the Sony Ericsson S003 debuts outside of Japan. At the very least, it's a great phone for those wild parties where everyone ends up in the pool.

Sony Ericsson Cyber-shot S003

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • fulle 26 May 2010 06:27
    So... if you if I get one of these from Japan somehow, do you think that people will look at me crazy while I'm using it?

    "Why is that nutjob talking into his camera?"
    "I don't know... lets get the heck outta here!"
    Reply
  • asiaprime 26 May 2010 21:25
    if it's water resistant, like the title says, by definition it can handle splashes. anything more, you have to drain it, try to dry it and hope it works.
    Reply
  • ksampanna 26 May 2010 22:12
    Sony's phones do not have a build like nokia. Wonder how long the sheen on this thing will last ...
    Reply
  • MrHectorEric 27 May 2010 00:00
    12.1 megapixels with a phone sized photo sensor and lens...why bother?
    Reply