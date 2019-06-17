Ending Today: Sony Days of Play Sale: $20 Spider-Man, $349 PS4 Pro and More

Heads up, gamers. Now that E3 2019 is behind us, Sony's Days of Play Sale is also coming to an end. The sale, which takes steep discounts on many PlayStation-related devices will end Monday, June 17 at 8pm ET.

Truth be told, some of these deals may be better than the ones we see on Amazon Prime Day.

For instance, the sale includes a price drop on Sony's rarely discounted premium console. Currently, you can get the Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Console for $349.99. (Amazon offers the same price). There's even a Limited Edition PS4 Days of Play Console on sale for $299.88.

If you're just looking for games, the sale also takes up to 60% off PS4 games. For instance, you can get God of War on sale for $19.99 ($20 off). Walmart offers the same price. Other noteworthy PS4 deals include:

Sony's Day of Play sale is valid through June 17 at 8pm ET.