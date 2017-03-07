Sonos Expands Home Theater Speaker Lineup With Playbase

Sonos is taking another foray into the living room with a new home theater speaker: the Playbase.

The slick new speaker is for those who don't have their television on the wall and want to boost the audio quality in their home theater. Sonos said that it designed the Playbase (launching in April for $699) to sit under a television after determining that about 7 in 10 televisions sit on stands and are not mounted to the wall.

Playbase comes in your choice of black and white and is a little over 2 inches tall. It pumps out the sound for your television when your set is on. When your television is off, Playbase is ready to be integrated into your existing Sonos speaker set-up, allowing you to play your music or other audio.

Sonos, of course, is best known for its slate of wireless speakers that allow you to stream content around the home. But in recent years, the company has been focusing more on the home theater to appeal to those who want a wireless surround sound system without needing to route wires through walls.

In addition to its standalone speakers, the Play:1, Play:3, and Play:5, Sonos also sells the Playbar and Sub. The former is essentially a soundbar and the latter is a subwoofer that adds bass to any home theater setup.

The Playbase might take the place of the Playbar for some consumers. The device comes with 10 drivers and has more than 43,000 holes in its transparent acoustic grille to deliver sound.

Sonos said that its 10 custom-designed drivers have dedicated amplifiers: six mid-range, three tweeters, and one woofer. What's more, the company has used software to control sound coming from each transducer. Sonos also promised new software features as time goes on to enhance the Playbase's appeal.

Like other Sonos speakers, Playbase will also come with full Amazon Alexa support later this year.

Ultimately, though, Sonos is hoping Playbase plays a major role in your living room. From being your key center speaker during movies to acting as another speaker when you're playing music, Sonos thinks Playbase can come in handy all day long. But whether it actually will remains to be seen.

Image Credits: Sonos