Secret Sonos Sale: Save Up to $200 Now

Big-screen TVs aren't the only Super Bowl sale we're seeing this month. Sonos just kicked off a secret sale that takes up to $200 off some of its premium gear. The sale includes devices like the Sonos Beam and Sonos Wireless Subwoofer.

You'll have to add each item to your shopping cart to see the final price. The deals include:

Sonos Playbar TV Soundbar for $599 ($100 off)

The Sonos Playbar is a premium soundbar that excels at music, movie dialogue, and movie sound effects. Even better, it can stream from a variety of online services such as Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and more. It has six midrange drivers and three tweeters for a total of 9 internal speakers. It can be paired with other Sonos devices to create a complete home theater setup.

Sonos Playbase Soundbar for $599 ($100 off)

A soundbase is a speaker that's intended to go under your TV stand. The Playbase is Sonos' take on the soundbase and it doesn't disappoint. Despite its thin size, the Editor's Choice speaker delivers enormous bass and clear vocals. It's the best overall soundbar you can buy and rarely goes on sale.

Sonos Wireless Subwoofer for $599 ($100 off)



Sonos' wireless subwoofer is one of the more elegant subs on the market. It wirelessly pair with your Sonos speaker (Playbar, Playbase, Beam, and more) to provide deeper bass to any Sonos speaker.

Sonos Beam Soundbar for $349 ($50 off)



It may be the least-expensive device in Sonos' sale, but the Sonos Beam packs very good sound for such a small, inexpensive soundbar. It sports a touch-sensitive top and includes HDMI as well as digital optical audio. It can stream audio via Wi-Fi and works with Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 technology.

Sonos 3.1 Playbar + Sub for $1,198 ($200 off)

For the ultimate sound experience, you'll want to get this Sonos package. It includes the Sonos Playbar and wireless sub to create a wireless home theater setup. It's $200 off and the best deal we've ever seen for this package.