The Next Snapdragon CPU for Android Just Beat Apple's A12 Bionic

The first results are in.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8150 — which will become the heart of most flagships in 2019, including the Galaxy S10 — notched a score of 362,292 on AnTuTu, a popular benchmark for measuring phone performance.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The results were posted on the Chinese social network Weibo, That beats everything out there, including Apple’s 7-nanometer A12 Bionic — with 353,210 points. The A12 Bionic powers the iPhone XS and XS Max, as well as the iPhone XR. Huawei’s Kirin 980, which is inside the Mate 20 Pro, registered a distant 273,913 points.

The person who posted the AnTuTu results claims that “there is room for improvement in the total score”, since the device he or she tested has problems with RAM access that are reflected in the memory benchmarks.

The GPU benchmark result is also higher than the previous generation in the Snapdragon 845, with a 20 performance performance increase.



According to GSMarena, the Snapdragon 8150 is a triple cluster CPU, which sounds like Samsung next-generation Exynos. The first cluster has one Cortex-A76 core running at 2.84GHz, the second three Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.4GHz, and an additional cluster contains four Cortex-A55 running at 1.78 GHz.

Now, this is just one benchmark. We have yet to see results for the Snapdragon 8150 in other tests like Geekbench 4. And we also want to see how long it takes to render video and perform other real-world tasks.

But this looks like a promising start for the next Snapdragon as Android phones look to close the performance gap with the iPhone.