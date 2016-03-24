Smartphone Madness 2016: Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge vs. Xiaomi Mi 5

Editor's Note: Voting is over in this match-up, and the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge make it through to the next round. Samsung's phones won 54 percent of the vote, just edging out the Xiaomi Mi 5. The quarterfinals continue today, with Final Four voting beginning next week.



With one spot in the Smartphone Madness Final Four now secured by the HTC One A9, another phone hopes to join the Big Dance. This match-up’s a real David-and-Goliath battle as the highly ranked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge from Samsung face a challenge from Xiaomi and its new Mi 5 flagship.

In spite of the current positive buzz surrounding Samsung’s new smartphones, the S7 and the S7 Edge had to sweat it out in a nail-biter of a first-round match-up, capturing 54 percent of the vote to see off a strong challenge from the HP Elite X3. Samsung’s hoping that a beefier battery, improved Edge display and dual-pixel cameras will give the S7 and S7 Edge enough of a boost to take on its latest challenger.

(Image credit: Nick Bush / Tom's Guide)

MORE: Read Our Review of the Galaxy S7 Edge

That challenge comes from the Mi 5, a new phone from Xiaomi with an impressive camera feature of its own. The Mi 5’s camera offers 4-axis optical image stabilization to guard against both shaky hands when you take a photo and blurry images as you move your phone around to frame the shot. The promise of that camera — along with other features such as a glass-and-metal body and Snapdragon 820 processor — helped the Mi 5 beat out the OnePlus X by a 60 percent to 40 percent margin in the first round of Smartphone Madness.

MORE: Read Our Hands-on with the Xiaomi Mi 5

Which smartphone’s camera will help it remain in the picture as Smartphone Madness marches on? Cast your vote for either the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge or the Xiaomi Mi 5 before 9 a.m. ET tomorrow (March 25) to help us pick a winner.