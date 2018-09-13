It's Time to Give Up on Small Phones

The iPhone SE is dead. Without any ceremony, Apple has finally put an end to Steve Jobs’ ideally sized phone, discontinuing it, and eliminating it from its webpage.

And with it, we can declare the small phone category dead. Rest In Peace.

The iPhone SE is still a great phone. With a 4-inch pixel Retina display, it's more than capable of running the new iOS 12 smoothly. Its size is sleek and extremely convenient, a 4.9 x 2.3 x 0.3-inch all aluminum package that weighs only 4 ounces. By comparison, the new iPhone XS is 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches and weighs 6.24 ounces.

It was also $349, which is expensive for a phone of its characteristics, but still cheaper than the $499 iPhone 7, Apple’s current entry-point phone.

With it gone, there is no decent phone out there that has a form factor like this with Apple’s top-notch quality. Nothing. Every manufacturer is making giant phones and that’s it. The small phone is dead, for better or worse.

What to do if you want a small phone

Now, if you love small phones like I do, your only chance is to get any leftover units at an Apple Store, a reseller, or perhaps get a refurbished one.



Or wait till the tide changes another company releases a new form factor, like the recently patented foldable Motorola Razr, the rumored underpowered Palm Pepito, or the coming-any-time-now-really Samsung Galaxy X.

You could also say "screw all this," and go all 2018 Neo with the new Nokia 8110. It's not exactly a smartphone, but at least it makes calls, has maps, and it may get WhatsApp one day.

Or, just admit defeat and get an iPhone XS Max to take your guinea pig on surfing trips.