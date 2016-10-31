Wacky Camera-Hat Makes Selfie Sticks Seem Tolerable

There's an old saying that goes "the sillier the hat, the warmer it feels," and we might want to update it to "the sillier the camera on your face, the more useful it may be." Say hello to Smabow, a baseball cap from the Japanese tech accessory firm Thanko, which features a camera slot on its brim that enables point-of-view (POV) photography at the expense of making its wearer look utterly ridiculous.



Footage from the Smabow and its wearer, inset. Image: Thanko/YouTube

Currently available for $51 on the Japan Trend Shop website, the Smabow fits iPhones, Galaxy S devices, GoPro cameras and plenty of other handsets. I couldn't stop laughing when I first saw an ad for the cap online, but the more I look at it, the more I realize its potential.



MORE: Best 360 Cameras

For starters, the Smabow could make tourist destinations a little more tolerable, as the cap is less obstructive than selfie sticks. This peculiar hat could also make concerts a smidge less annoying, as I'd rather someone add a little more to their height with this cap than hold their smartphones high up in the air.

Unfortunately for anyone wanting the Smabow to catch on, there appears to be a larger issue with the product. Until someone pairs the Smabow with a Bluetooth camera-shutter remote with preview screen, you're shooting blind with the camera, just praying that the gods of auto-focus save your footage.

If you're willing to take that risk, the Smabow is available now, though shipping costs bring its price up to $72. The hat uses an adjustable strap to accommodate heads up to 24 inches in circumference, so make sure you (or the person you're buying this gag gift for) can wear it before you click Buy.



Source: Japan Trend Shop

