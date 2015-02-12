Sling TV Offering Free Roku and Amazon Fire TV Sticks

If you're a fan of sports, DIY or The Walking Dead, Sling TV has a deal for you that includes free set-top boxes and HDMI sticks. The streaming service, which aims to be an online replacement for cable TV, launched on Feb. 9 and now as some tempting deals on gadgets that convert your dumb TV into a smart one.

Sling TV has apps for both the Roku and Amazon Fire TV platforms — as well as PCs, Macs, and iOS and Android mobiles. It's teamed up with Roku and Amazon to offer the $50 Roku Stick or the $39 Fire TV stick for free. If you want more-powerful gear, you can opt to get half off the $100 Roku 3 or $99 Fire TV boxes.

The catch: You have to pay in advance for three months of Sling TV, which starts at $20 per month and offers three $5 upgrade packages. That's a good deal if you like Sling TV's content, which includes sports (ESPN, ESPN and a $5 upgrade with more channels), kids (such as ABC Family and Disney Channel, with a $5 upgrade option), or yuppie couples (including HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel).

And a three-month commitment might be especially appealing if it's the right three months. Say you're a sports fan. NCAA basketball March Madness is, of course, net month; MLB baseball season start April 6; and there are a few tennis matches are in April and May, for example. You might also want to get a streaming stick before the Season Three premier of House Of Cards on Netflix at the end of the month.

To check out the Roku deals, see the offer on Sling TV's site. For Amazon Fire TV deals, hit up Amazon.

