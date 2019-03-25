Sharp’s Wild Concept Phone Folds In Two Places

(Image credit: Let’s Go Digital)

The wonderful thing about the foldable phone craze is that its form factor is not set in stone yet, allowing manufacturers to come up with new crazy concepts like this weird and rather cool Sharp design.

Sharp's concept — unearthed by Dutch tech blog and patent hunter Let’s Go Digital — is a candy bar that folds in two to halve its size. This is nothing new: Apple has a patent that goes in this direction, so does Motorola, which is expected to re-launch its Razr clamshell with a foldable display.



The new factor is that the Sharp design has two folding points. One of them just halves the phone right in the middle. This way, the phone’s display is fully hidden — and protected — under the candybar’s back shell.

The second folding point, however, is located about an inch under the first one, similar to the ZTE foldable patent that was published earlier this month.

(Image credit: Let’s Go Digital)

If you fold the phone along this line, the display will not be completed covered, leaving a part of it uncovered ready to be used for notifications and quick access to other information like time, calendar appointments, or Maps‘ route directions.

It’s a clever implementation that avoids having an extra external screen like Motorola’s Razr or the Samsung Galaxy Fold. If it actually makes it into a real Sharp Aquos phone, it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to these type of designs.

I’m excited to see where all this experimentation goes and I just hope that all this creativity doesn’t get killed when everyone inevitably copies Apple’s foldable (if that ever happens).