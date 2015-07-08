How To Share Your Google Maps Location to Facebook and Messenger

While Facebook has made it easy to make plans for birthdays and other events, there hasn't been an easy way to share your location through the service, until now. Thankfully, the latest version of Google Maps (4.8.0) for iOS gives users the ability to share a location across a variety of applications, including both Facebook and its Messenger chat client.

This new version of Google Maps also features improved transit directions and image galleries for locations. If you're looking for an easy way to tell Facebook pals where you are, here's how to use the new feature.

How to Share a Location in Google Maps to Facebook

1. Go to the App Store, tap the Updates tab, and Update Google Maps.

2. Open Google Maps, find a location you want to share, and click on the bar at the bottom of the screen.



3. Tap on the three dots button at the top right of the screen.

4.Tap Share.

5. Tap the Facebook icon in the share window. You'll need to be logged into your iOS Facebook app already.



6. Select Audience to determine who can see your location. (You can also add an optional message for extra context).





7. Select who you want to share the location with:





8. Tap Post!



9. The location will post to Facebook, and it's connected to Google Maps!



How to Share a Location Through Facebook Messenger

1. In the share window from step 5, after you make sure you're logged into the Facebook Messenger app, tap Messenger in your share list.



2. Search for the friends you want to share the location with, and select Send. (Like on Facebook, you can add an optional message)





3. Make those plans!



