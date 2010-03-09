Sex.com to Be Auctioned Off to Highest Bidder

The Irish Times reports that DOM Partners, a New Jersey lender, is foreclosing on the domain and will auction it on March 18 at NY law firm Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf.

According to the Times report, Escom acquired the domain in 2006. Despite the fact that no financial terms were published, the deal was valued at around $14 million and bidding for next week's auction will start at $1 million.

Richard Maltz, an auctioneer at Maltz Auctions who is running the sale, told IT that there is considerable interest in the domain. "We don't know who's serious and who's not," he said. "But prospective bidders need a $1 million certified check. It should be interesting."

Gary Kremen, founder of Match.com and chief executive of Grant Media registered Sex.com in 1994. He remained the owner until the Escom sale in 2006.