Sex.com to Be Auctioned Off to Highest Bidder

Sex.com is said to be the most valuable Internet domain name out there; so when it goes under the hammer next week, it's expected to sell for millions.

The Irish Times reports that DOM Partners, a New Jersey lender, is foreclosing on the domain and will auction it on March 18 at NY law firm Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf.

According to the Times report, Escom acquired the domain in 2006. Despite the fact that no financial terms were published, the deal was valued at around $14 million and bidding for next week's auction will start at $1 million.

Richard Maltz, an auctioneer at Maltz Auctions who is running the sale, told IT that there is considerable interest in the domain. "We don't know who's serious and who's not," he said. "But prospective bidders need a $1 million certified check. It should be interesting."

Gary Kremen, founder of Match.com and chief executive of Grant Media registered Sex.com in 1994. He remained the owner until the Escom sale in 2006.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • longerlife 10 March 2010 03:17
    I suppose the headline after the auction will be "Sex sells"....
  • chechak 10 March 2010 03:46
    mmm not interested ...hate that stuff any way!!! ......
  • hanrak 10 March 2010 04:00
    Does the fact that the last part of sex.com may become .xxx have any bearing on this? it may well be worth a lot less now.
  • Marco925 10 March 2010 04:21
    I was thinking of

    www.se.xxx
  • ecnovaec 10 March 2010 04:26
    wouldn't be the first time I paid for sex ;) whoops did I just admit that?!
  • toastninja17 10 March 2010 04:30
    ecnovaecwouldn't be the first time I paid for sex whoops did I just admit that?!
    Ahaha...ohhh I believe you did
  • city_zen 10 March 2010 04:32
    That domain does indeed have an interesting story. So far TWO books have been written about the disputes surrounding its ownership:
    Sex.comThe Sex.coom Chronicles
    They must be entertaining (summer) reads
  • jdragyn 10 March 2010 05:26
    After all this hype, people's first time there is going to be SUCH a let down...
  • zoemayne 10 March 2010 05:47
    foreclose on a domain!?
  • tacoslave 10 March 2010 06:33
    www.I.cum
