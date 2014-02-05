How to set up Google Chromecast

The Google Chromecast is a device that streams online content from your computer or mobile device to your TV — but if you've just bought one, you already knew that. Setting up the device is fantastically simple, but if you hit a snag during the process, check our guide to get back on track.

1. Plug your Chromecast into your TV. This step is self-explanatory, but good luck getting your Chromecast to work without performing it. Plug the Chromecast into an HDMI port and its power cable into a USB port. If your TV lacks a USB port, you can use a power adapter (not included) and plug it into the wall instead. Turn your TV on, and select the appropriate input.

2. Connect your computer to your Wi-Fi network. You'll need your computer and your Chromecast to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network in order to set it up, so boot up your computer, and make sure it's connected to the Wi-Fi network you intend to use for streaming content.

3. Visit the Chromecast setup site. At this point, your TV should be instructing you to visit chromecast/setup. Follow its advice.

4. Download the Chromecast app. Follow the prompt to download and install the Chromecast app on your computer.

5. Start Chromecast on your computer. The Chromecast app should start automatically. If not, double-click the Chromecast shortcut on your desktop, or navigate to the location where you installed it.

6. Check your code. At this point, both your TV and your computer will display a randomized Chromecast code. Ensure that the two codes match, then click "That's My Code."

7. Enter your Wi-Fi credentials. On your computer, enter your Wi-Fi network's password (its name should already be there, but if not, enter that, too). You can also name your Chromecast, if you like.

8. Get the Google Cast extension. Follow the link to download the Google Cast extension. This will allow you to broadcast content from your computer to your TV via Chromecast. Keep in mind that you will need the Google Chrome browser to use this extension.

To install the Google Cast extension, simply click the "+Free" button. You will get a notification once the installation is complete.

That's it! Your Chromecast is ready for prime time.