Protecting Your Privacy Online, Anonymously

Anonymouse.org

Anonymouse.org

Anonymouse.org is also an online browser-based anonymous-IP service. As is the case with Megaproxy, there is a free service and then there is a paid service. The free anonymouse.org service is ad supported and does not provide SSL encryption. The paid service runs $38 dollars a year and offers SSL as well as some additional cookie handling feature to further ensure privacy.

Anonymouse.org

Surfing anonymously with anonymouse.org

The free version of Anonymouse also had difficulties handling flash files and it does not offer any options for changing the proxy you’re connected to. Additionally, the proxy used by anonymouse.org in the online ProxyJudge test was easily revealed.