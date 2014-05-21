Secret Anonymous App Now on Android



Secret, the anonymous app for sharing your deepest thoughts, is now available in the Google Play store. The free app is among the newest wave of social networking apps that are meant to connect you while keeping identities unknown, including Wickr and Whisper. The Android app version of Secret was originally only available for iOS.



We had trouble finding it in the store, but were able to get a download code from Secret.ly. Once downloaded, we found the interface delightfully clean and easy to navigate. It connected with our Facebook friend group, and identified posts as being from friends or friends of friends.



We quickly found ourselves addicted to sharing our private thoughts with the world. It was very reminiscent of filling out a postcard for the Postsecret project, only digital. We see no reason this app won't be a big hit with Android users thanks to its clean and beautiful design, ease of interaction with posts (liking, commenting, resharing), and simple navigation.

