Samsung TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to Adjust the Audio Settings on Your Samsung TV

TV is an audiovisual experience, and your ears account for half of that experience. Keep your ears happy by adjusting the audio settings on the TV to get the best sound quality you can. If you have trouble hearing whispered dialogue or bass drowns out other audio whenever things get loud, you can solve most of those problems in the audio settings.

As with adjusting the display, there are two methods for accessing audio settings.

1. Open the Quick Settings for audio presets. The first method is to use the Quick Settings on the home screen. Navigate all the way to the left, to the Settings tab, and up to the top row of the menu. Select Sound, and hit Enter. Here, you can cycle through several sound modes, with preset audio profiles for Standard, Optimized and Amplify.

2. Get more control in the Audio Settings. For more granular audio control, press up on the remote to open the Equalizer Setup. Here, you can adjust the levels for specific frequency bands, letting you boost or cut the signal strength for each.

3. Select a preset. In this menu, you can cycle through the same audio presets seen in the Quick Settings, or select Expert Settings to get an extensive list of customization options: Balance, Equalizer, Audio Delay and more.

4. Adjust specific settings. In the Expert Settings, you can not only adjust the balance and specific frequencies in the equalizer but also change the preferred format of HDMI audio, select the digital audio format (including Dolby Digital Plus), change the delay between audio and video tracks when using Optical SPDIF output, and turn automatic volume leveling on and off.

With the sound tuned to your home and your ears, you should be hearing movies and music better than ever.