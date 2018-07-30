Samsung TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to Adjust the Picture Settings on Your Samsung TV

If you care about your picture quality, you may want to adjust the display to your liking. Whether it's tweaking the not-quite-perfect color that is offered right out of the box, adjusting the brightness to your room's unique lighting or trying to fix colors gone wonky after your toddler got the remote, the display settings are easy to use, provided you know where to find them. There are two ways to do this: through the Quick Settings menu on the home screen, and via the separate Settings menu.

1. Open Quick Settings. The first option is to navigate to the Home menu, highlight the Settings tab and move up to the top Quick Settings menu, to the Picture Mode icon on the far left. From there, select the icon to cycle through the TV's four display presets: Dynamic, Standard, Natural and Movie.

2. Open Picture Settings. For more granular adjustment, you can also press up from the Picture Mode icon to open the Expert Settings controls.

3. Open Expert Settings. This will pull up a rotating carousel of sliders that let you adjust several specific settings: Backlight, Brightness, Contrast, Sharpness, Color and Tint.

4. Go beyond the sliders. When youscroll down, you will also find settings for features like Digital Clean View, Auto Motion Plus, local dimming and HDR controls, and presets for color and white balance.