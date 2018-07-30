Samsung TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to Find and Install Apps on Your Samsung TV

Samsung has a fully stocked store of apps and services to choose from, including more than 200 apps across categories for Video, Sports, Games, Lifestyle, Information and Education.

Here's how to find and install apps on your Samsung TV.

1. Get to know the home screen. The home screen is your central location for apps, menus and more. Along the bottom of the screen is a row of icons for various apps, which slide right and left along the ribbon menu.

2. Find apps to download. To find new apps, navigate to the left, to the apps icon. From here, you can either select Recommended and Recent Apps from the secondary menu, or select the app icon itself to open the Samsung app store.

3. Select an app. To install an app, highlight the desired app tile in the store, and press Enter.

4. Install the app. From the app-detail screen, you have the option to either open the app or add it to your home screen. Oddly enough, the Samsung app store lets you open an app and sign in to it without adding it to the Home menu, meaning you'll want to hit the Add to Home button before you're through. If not, you'll need to find the app in the app store again just to open it.

5. Sign in. If the app requires a login, sign in with your existing account, using the same email-and-password combination you use to sign in on your smartphone or computer.

6. Open the app. To the right is a ribbon menu that shows all of your apps. Simply highlight the app you want and select it to open it.

7. Move apps around. If you want to move an app to a different position on the ribbon menu, you can do that by highlighting the app and pressing down on the directional control. This gives you the option to move the app or delete it entirely from the menu.