Samsung TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to Find the Voice Guide on Your Samsung TV

"Why is my TV talking to me?!" If you've ever accidentally turned on the Voice Guide for your TV, you'll know it. Designed to help the visually impaired navigate their TV, this feature adds audible narration to every on-screen indicator, from the channel you're watching to the app you've highlighted.

The same menus are also used to turn on this feature, which is great for anyone who can't make out the lettering and on-screen prompts that are so common on today's TVs. Whether you're setting up a TV for an older loved one or want the feature for your own assistance, it's a godsend for anyone who needs it. Here's how to access the Voice Guide:

1. Go to Accessibility Settings. Samsung smart TVs have a number of features to improve the user experience for the visually impaired or hard of hearing, and they can be found under the Accessibility portion of the Settings menu.

2. Turn the Voice Guide on or off. Under the Voice Guide menu, the first option is a simple toggle to turn the voice guide feature on or off. Below it are settings that let you fine-tune the voice guide, with options for narration volume, speed and pitch.