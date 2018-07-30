Samsung TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to Turn Off or Adjust Sound Feedback on Your Samsung TV

Nowadays, the menus and features on smart TVs are similar to the options and navigation on your phone. And just like the vibration (or so-called haptic feedback) that indicates you've typed a letter on the touch screen of your smartphone, TVs use small cues to help you navigate all those apps and services a little more smoothly. But what's comfortable to one person may not be to another, and these little beeps, clicks and other small sounds can get annoying when they're too loud or too quiet. Here's how to adjust them:

1. Open the Expert Settings for sound. In the sound settings, under Expert Settings, toward the bottom of the many settings and features, you will see one labeled Sound Feedback.

2. Adjust the settings. You can also adjust the volume of feedback sounds — the audio cues that sound when you're navigating menus and selecting apps and services. If the volume is too high or too low, you can change it or turn feedback sounds off.