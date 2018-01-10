Seeing Samsung's 'The Wall' MicroLED TV Makes Me a Believer

LAS VEGAS - It's as imposing as it is beautiful.

Dubbed “The Wall,” Samsung’s innovative TV uses MicroLED technology to deliver an amazingly rich picture. And you’ll be able to buy it this year, even if it doesn't come in the mammoth 146-inch size shown off here at CES 2018.

Thanks to its smaller self-emitting LEDs, Samsung’s technology promises an even brighter image while delivering black levels that are on a par with or better than OLED. Plus, unlike OLED, MicroLED promises zero burn-in issues.

More impressive, though, is the fact that Samsung’s set is modular. That means that the TV is made of a bunch of smaller squares that are put together. Samsung didn’t say how all the pieces come together, but the set looked pretty seamless in person.

I couldn’t tell at all that this 4K TV was made up of lots of mini ones in person, and certain scenes — like magma oozing out of rock — looked hyper-realistic.

The 146-inch size might seem random, but it’s actually just tall enough to be able to cover most home walls from the floor to the ceiling. At least based on how Samsung described The Wall, you (or an installer) could very well be able to change the size of your set on the fly.

Based on my impressions, The Wall and MicroLED very much challenge OLED for TV picture supremacy. But the masses will have to wait a while to be able to get their hands on this drool-worthy tech.

(You don't have to wait any longer, because The Wall is available for order.)

Photo credit: Mark Spoonauer