Forget Phones: Samsung Working on Flexible Smart Bracelet

Samsung is at least considering a new wearable that could change the way you interact with apps.

The folks over at Patently Mobile on Monday (Oct. 16) discovered a Samsung patent on a smart bracelet that comes with a flexible display. The bracelet, which looks somewhat chunky in the images, can wrap around your wrist or be configured into an upright position, so you can interact with it similar to a smartphone.

Samsung is among a slew of technology companies competing in the wearables market. However, like other companies, Samsung has so far clung to simpler designs, featuring bands that go around the wrist and attached screens, such as with the new Samsung Gear Sport. The device in the patent, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, is far more ambitious.

It's hard to tell from the patent images what Samsung might have planned for the device's design. Patent images are designed not necessarily to shed too much light on design concepts, but rather deliver to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) some insight into what the product might look like and how it would function.

While Samsung has said that a foldable phone is definitely in the pipeline for 2018, which is rumored to be the Galaxy X, t's important to note that like other major companies, Samsung files for patents all the time. And many of those technologies it's patented never find their way to store shelves. So, while it's possible Samsung could be working on a smart bracelet for your wrist, it could be a ways off.